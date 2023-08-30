6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Jamestown crews flushing fire hydrants in the city

The work is expected to occur for about three weeks.

JSSP Jamestown News
By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 3:09 PM

JAMESTOWN — Jamestown crews began flushing fire hydrants this week, according to the city water plant. This will take place in various areas of the city.

Crews will be flushing hydrants from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for approximately the next three weeks or until finished.

The possibility of lowered water pressure may occur in these areas during these times.

MORE ON JAMESTOWN

Motorists should use caution in these areas and use alternate routes,if possible.

By Jamestown Sun staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
buffalo mall five below store construction 082923.jpg
News
Construction at the mall
1d ago
city water main work on 2nd st se 082923.jpg
News
Watermain work
1d ago
newSDlicenseplate2023_special.png
South Dakota
Denying 'BEER4ME' license plate violates free speech, says South Dakota ACLU
1d ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
Jamestown Community Foundation awards grant for pickleball courts project
9h ago
Alexis Schneider
Subscribers Only
Prep
Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter's Alexis Schneider succeeding as WR
10h ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill
072723.N.FF.WallinMemorial.3
North Dakota
Memorial for Fargo officer killed in July 14 shooting cleared away
1d ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
63d444ea616f5.image.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota landowner groups optimistic, skeptical about new royalty help program
2d ago
 · 
By  Joey Harris / The Bismarck Tribune