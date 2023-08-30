Jamestown crews flushing fire hydrants in the city

JAMESTOWN — Jamestown crews began flushing fire hydrants this week, according to the city water plant. This will take place in various areas of the city.

Crews will be flushing hydrants from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for approximately the next three weeks or until finished.

The possibility of lowered water pressure may occur in these areas during these times.

Motorists should use caution in these areas and use alternate routes,if possible.