Jamestown Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in NW Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a report of smoke Thursday evening, Aug. 10, in northwest Jamestown, according to Lt. Sheldon Mohr.

Four units and 19 firefighters responded to 603 2nd Ave. NW at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday to a report of smoke in the home.

Mohr said firefighters found plastic in the dishwasher that fell onto the heating element. He said there was no fire or any damage.

Firefighters were on scene for about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.