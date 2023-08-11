Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jamestown Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in NW Jamestown

Firefighters responded to 603 2nd Ave. NW to a report of smoke in the home.

JSSPN Fire calls
By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a report of smoke Thursday evening, Aug. 10, in northwest Jamestown, according to Lt. Sheldon Mohr.

Four units and 19 firefighters responded to 603 2nd Ave. NW at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday to a report of smoke in the home.

Mohr said firefighters found plastic in the dishwasher that fell onto the heating element. He said there was no fire or any damage.

Firefighters were on scene for about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

