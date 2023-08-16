Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Jamestown Fire Department responds to 2 calls on Aug. 15

They were reported late afternoon and early evening.

JSSPN Fire calls
By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 11:50 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department was called out to a small fire and to an accident on Tuesday, said Mark Chapin, firefighter/inspector.

The department responded to a report of a small grass fire by exit 260 on Interstate 94.

Chapin said one unit and two firefighters responded to the call. Law enforcement had extinguished the fire before they arrived, he said. The fire department put water on the site, which Chapin estimated to be a 10-by-20 area. They were at the location for about 10 minutes, he said.

The department also responded at 6:25 p.m. to a car-motorcycle accident at 1218 6th Ave. NE. Two vehicles and 19 firefighters responded.

“We put down some Floor-Dry and assisted the ambulance crew with putting one person in an ambulance,” Chapin said.

No firefighters were injured in either of the calls, he said.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
