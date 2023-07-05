Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Jamestown Fire Department responds to 3 small fires caused by fireworks

No damage was reported in any of the calls.

JSSPN Fire calls
By Jamestown Sun staff report
July 05, 2023 at 9:26 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department responded to two fireworks-related calls late Tuesday, July 4, said Grant Christianson, fire inspection officer.

The call at 1109 14th Ave. SW was reported at 11:01 p.m. and the scene was cleared by 11:09 p.m.

“Just a little grass fire caused by fireworks,” he said.

Twenty firefighters and three units responded to the call, which was extinguished by the time they arrived, he said.

No damage or injuries was reported.

The second call occurred at 11:53 p.m. at 606 8th Ave. SE. Christianson said used fireworks rubbish was smoldering near a house and someone at the location used a garden hose to extinguish it. Twenty-one firefighters responded. The units were canceled before they left the hall, Christianson said.

A small grass fire earlier in the day was also caused by fireworks. JFD responded at 3:10 p.m. to the 600 block of 19th Street Northeast, about a block east of SMP Health - Ave Maria. Law enforcement extinguished that fire before three units and 15 firefighters arrived, and firefighters then soaked the area with water.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
