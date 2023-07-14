Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Jamestown Fire Department responds to fire in northeast Jamestown

The Jamestown Fire Department also responded to a report of smoke at Calvary Cemetery in southwest Jamestown on Wednesday evening, July 12,

JSSPN Fire calls
By Jamestown Sun staff report
July 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a washing machine Friday, July 14, in northeast Jamestown, according to Lt. Sheldon Mohr.

Five trucks and 15 firefighters responded to an apartment building at 1401 5th Ave. SE at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Mohr said firefighters checked for fire and none was reported.

He said firefighters vented the smoke from the building.

The cause of the smoke was more than likely an overloaded washing machine.

Firefighters were on scene for about 15 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters respond to Calvary Cemetery

The Jamestown Fire Department also responded to a report of smoke at Calvary Cemetery in southwest Jamestown on Wednesday evening, July 12, Mohr said.

Four trucks and 25 firefighters responded to Calvary Cemetery at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Mohr said firefighters checked for a fire and none was reported.

He said the cause of the smoke was a shorted outlet.

Firefighters were on scene for about 20 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

