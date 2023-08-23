Jamestown Fire Department responds to gas leak in southwest Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a report of a natural gas leak on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, near the exit of the U.S. Highway 52/281 in Jamestown, according to Fire Chief Jim Reuther.

Two units and six firefighters responded to the intersection of 81st Avenue Southeast and 20th Street Southwest at about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Reuther said a contractor hit a 6-inch Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. line near the intersection.

An emergency road closure was set up at 36th Street and 81st Avenue Southeast. Reuther said the road was only allowed to be used for emergency situations.

The emergency road closure was lifted at about 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Reuther said firefighters waited for MDU workers to do locate other natural gas lines. He said work was still being done on the natural gas leak when the firefighters left the scene at about 4:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Jamestown Police Department also assisted at the scene.