News

Jamestown Fire Department responds to kitchen fire

An electrical issue with an appliance started the fire, according to Grant Christianson, fire inspection officer with the Jamestown Fire Department.

JSSPN Fire calls
By Jamestown Sun staff report
July 06, 2023 at 1:31 PM

The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire early Thursday morning, July 6, in northeast Jamestown, according to Grant Christianson, fire inspection officer.

Five units and 19 firefighters responded to 227 16th Ave. NE shortly after 2 a.m.

Christianson said firefighters extinguished the fire, ventilated the house and made sure the fire did not extend to other parts of the building.

Christianson said an electrical issue with an appliance started the fire. He was unsure about the amount of damage caused by the fire.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters were on the scene for about 90 minutes.

Fire Chief Jim Reuther said the American Red Cross helped one individual who was displaced by the fire.

