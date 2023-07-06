Jamestown Fire Department responds to kitchen fire

The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire early Thursday morning, July 6, in northeast Jamestown, according to Grant Christianson, fire inspection officer.

Five units and 19 firefighters responded to 227 16th Ave. NE shortly after 2 a.m.

Christianson said firefighters extinguished the fire, ventilated the house and made sure the fire did not extend to other parts of the building.

Christianson said an electrical issue with an appliance started the fire. He was unsure about the amount of damage caused by the fire.

No injuries were reported. Firefighters were on the scene for about 90 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire Chief Jim Reuther said the American Red Cross helped one individual who was displaced by the fire.