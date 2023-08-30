Jamestown Fire Department responds to natural gas line leak

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a report of a natural gas line leak on Wednesday morning, Aug. 30, in southwest Jamestown, according to Lt. Sheldon Mohr.

Two units and 17 firefighters responded to an apartment complex at 320 7th St. SW shortly after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Mohr said there was a natural gas line leak that Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. secured.

Firefighters were on scene for about 13 minutes and no injuries were reported.