Jamestown Fire Department responds to report of smoke in home

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the basement of a residence at 303 4th Ave. SE early Wednesday, said Lt. Sheldon Mohr of the department.

The department was dispatched at 1:01 a.m., and four trucks and 16 firefighters responded to the single-family dwelling.

Mohr said there was no fire and improper use of an extension cord, which shorted out, was the cause of the smoke.

Firefighters were at the scene for about 50 minutes, Mohr said. There was no damage or injuries, he said.

