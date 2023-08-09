Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Jamestown Fire Department responds to report of smoke in home

The call was reported early Wednesday.

JSSPN Fire calls
By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 8:54 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the basement of a residence at 303 4th Ave. SE early Wednesday, said Lt. Sheldon Mohr of the department.

The department was dispatched at 1:01 a.m., and four trucks and 16 firefighters responded to the single-family dwelling.

Mohr said there was no fire and improper use of an extension cord, which shorted out, was the cause of the smoke.

Firefighters were at the scene for about 50 minutes, Mohr said. There was no damage or injuries, he said.

By Jamestown Sun staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
students loading on buses 020922.jpg
News
Jamestown Public Schools sees 55% increase on new bus service contract
2h ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
William Gackle.jpg
News
Kulm man remembered for community service and music
2h ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
Jamestown Police Car 05132022
News
Jamestown Police Department's calls for service remain consistent
2h ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
painting the downtown 080823.jpg
News
Painting in downtown Jamestown
16h ago
William Gackle.jpg
News
The thrill of ‘being’ Theodore Roosevelt in Medora, where performers flock to portray the 26th president 
2h ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
VeteransReunited.jpg
Fargo
Three Air Force veterans reunite in Fargo after 45 years
10h ago
 · 
By  Riley Swenson
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13