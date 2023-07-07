Jamestown Garden Tour scheduled for July 19

The Jamestown branch of the American Association of University Women will host its 33rd Jamestown Garden Tour from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

Featured gardens include:



Mary Zenker and LeAnn Pollert, 814 17th St. NE

Norm and Kay Aldinger, 232 13th Ave. NE

Mike and Penny Landscoot, 236 13th Ave. NE

Carol Delaney, 601 11th St. SW

Ileene Albin, 605 11th St. SW

Advance tickets are $10 and may be purchased at The Arts Center, Don’s House of Flowers, Country Gardens Floral, Comfort, the AAUW Used Bookstore, Lloyds Toyota or from any AAUW Jamestown member.

Tickets are $12 the day of the tour. Tickets may be purchased at the ticket outlets until 3 p.m. on tour day and after that will be available only at The Arts Center or the AAUW Used Bookstore. During tour hours, tickets may also be purchased at each tour location.

Refreshments will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Arts Center, 115 2nd St. NW.

Tour tickets turned in with all the sites checked will be eligible for door prizes.

Proceeds from the Garden Tour support the AAUW Educational Foundation and the AAUW Scholarship Endowment at the University of Jamestown.

For more information, contact Connie Lillejord at (701) 269-2430 or Erin Klein at (701) 320-4560.