Jamestown man pleads guilty to negligent homicide

JAMESTOWN— A Jamestown man pleaded guilty to negligent homicide related to a vehicle-bicycle accident that occurred in June 2022. The plea was entered Wednesday, June 28, before Judge Daniel Narum in Southeast District Court.

A charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury was dropped.

James Lees, 76, was accused of striking a bicycle ridden by Timothy Wayne St. John, 20, Northbrook, Illinois, on June 19, 2022. Lees’ vehicle struck the rear tire, pushing the bicycle and rider into the west ditch, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said in a news release about the accident in June 2022.

Court documents indicate Lees said at the time that he did not see the bicycle.

Lees left the scene of the accident and spoke with his grandson. They then notified law enforcement officers and returned to the scene.

St. John was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges were first filed against Lees in February. The proceedings Wednesday had initially been scheduled as a preliminary hearing, but Narum instead accepted the guilty plea.

The negligent homicide charge that Lees pleaded guilty to is a Class C felony punishable by five years in prison and a fine of $5,000.

The charge of leaving the scene of an accident that was dropped is a Class B felony punishable by 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18 before Judge Cherie Clark. A two-hour sentencing hearing is planned to allow testimony from both sides of the case.

A lawsuit seeking damages from Lees by the St. John family is also pending in U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota.