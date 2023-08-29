6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jamestown Police Department investigating report of missing Fargo man

Eric Lee Williamson was last seen by family members in Jamestown on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Williamson, Eric photo 08292023.jpg
Eric Lee Williamson
Contributed / The Jamestown Sun
By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 10:57 AM

The Jamestown Police Department is investigating a report of a missing 37-year-old Fargo man, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of police.

Williamson resides in Fargo but traveled to Jamestown to attend some family functions. Williamson was supposed to attend another family function on Monday, Aug. 28, but did not show up, Blinsky said.

Williamson was last seen driving a green 1950 Chrysler Windsor with North Dakota pioneer plates A55326.

If anyone has information regarding Williamson's whereabouts, contact the Jamestown Police Department at 701-252-1000.

Williamson, Eric vehicle 08292023.jpg
Eric Lee Williamson, 37, Fargo, was last seen driving a green 1950 Chrysler Windsor with North Dakota pioneer plates A55326.
Contributed / The Jamestown Sun

