Jamestown Police Department's calls for service remain consistent

JAMESTOWN — The total number of calls for service to the Jamestown Police Department remained consistent with the previous two years, according to the recently released report of the department.

The department's officers responded to 14,490 calls in 2022, compared to 14,680 in 2021 and 13,433 in 2020.

Arrests for crimes like assault, sex offenses, thefts and drugs were down by 111, with 662 reported for the year 2022 and 773 in 2021.

Changes in sex offender monitoring processes resulted in an increase in arrests for sex offenses from 22 in 2021 to 37 in 2022, an increase of 15.

“Now we are doing a more regular physical checking of sex offenders,” said Scott Edinger, chief of the Jamestown Police Department.

Scott Edinger

Previously, some sex offenders had lied to officers during phone verification of their current residence and other required information.

The department continues to struggle to maintain staffing levels, Edinger said.

“Staffing makes none of it good news,” he said, “but nothing is terribly out of line.”

Edinger said that at one point during 2022, the department was down eight officers from a full roster of 29. They currently are looking to add four officers to the force.

At this time the top priority is to retain the officers they have on the force, he said. They hope to do this by offering better pay and benefits.

“We have to stay competitive to maintain our current staff,” Edinger said. “We fill (job openings) very slowly.”

Jay Sveum, Jamestown deputy city auditor and human resources manager, said recruiting is difficult.

“There are more and more law enforcement positions open and less people going into them,” he said.

Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said the city is attempting to maintain a defined benefit retirement program and to create a positive work environment for its public safety personnel.

“We want our people to know they are appreciated,” he said.

The 2024 city of Jamestown budget includes a 6% cost-of-living increase and a 2.5% step raise for all employees.

“It keeps us on par for where we were before,” Edinger said.

Starting wages for a Jamestown police officer are about $53,100 per year. Other departments in the region offer starting wages as high as $73,000, Edinger said.

Officers leaving the JPD commonly go to other regional departments, although some do leave law enforcement, Edinger said. In one case, an officer leaving the Jamestown Police Department to work at the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office would take home an extra $11,000 per year.

Edinger said there is a cost to operating the department short-handed.

“The department incurred $240,000 in overtime in 2022,” he said. “We are burning people out and incurring costs to the city.”

Edinger said the officers spend more time reacting to calls from the public rather than being proactive and seeking issues.

They are also responding to more complex calls.

“We have difficulty with services for mental health and substance abuse issues,” Edinger said. “We don’t have good options for things like a juvenile in crisis.”

Other increases in JPD activity are unavoidable.

“We had close to 900 non-moving violations (usually parking tickets) in 2022,” he said. “The majority of those were related to snow on the streets last winter.”

There were 377 parking tickets issued in 2020 and 522 in 2021, an increase of 145.

The department also reported an increase in traffic stops to 2,314 in 2022 up from 2,088 in 2021, a difference of 226. There were 1,594 traffic stops in 2020.

Edinger said the department is continuing to recruit, hoping to fill the JPD roster.

“Our officers who know other officers are our best tool right now,” he said.

