Jamestown Public Schools looks for creative ways to help fill openings

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Public School District is looking at creative ways to help fill openings for teaching and staff positions, according to Superintendent Rob Lech.

Lech said the school district has “substantially” more openings this year than he has seen in the 10 years he’s been the superintendent.

“Some of that is the timing,” he said. “Some of that is the pool for individuals is much less.”

Lech said the teacher shortage is a statewide and nationwide issue that is not just limited to Jamestown Public Schools. He said the state, school districts and educators need to make sure the teaching profession is viewed as positively and as attractive as possible.

“We need to do as many things as possible to incentivize our young people to consider the teaching profession,” he said. “We want to make that attractive from a compensation, from a benefit standpoint. We want to just make sure that people are aware of all of the great benefits that come. … I mean the great intrinsic benefits that come with being an educator.”

Rob Lech

He said the majority of the shortages are at the high school level. Jamestown High School needs one math teacher, three teachers for English language arts, one Spanish teacher, one family and consumer science teacher and for three course offerings in career management, beginning piano and sports officiating. The high school also has openings for one counselor, one strategist and five professionals for special education.

“Math, science, language arts, those are traditionally pretty challenging to fill,” he said. “In the scope of teacher shortages in general, that exacerbates the issue. We just aren’t graduating as many people in those areas. So as people have retired and moved on from the district, it’s been much harder to fill.”

Lech said the opening for a math teacher will be filled with an extended contract to another teacher on staff and the three openings in English language arts will be filled with extension contracts or with opportunities for online learning. The family and consumer science teacher could be filled by additional elective opportunities or with existing teachers. The Spanish teacher could be filled either by online opportunities or by additional elective options.

“One of the options for electives would be to enhance the work-based learning position an additional 2 sections beyond what will be covered in the recently-received CTE (career and technical education) grant for work-based learning,” Lech wrote in his superintendent’s report.

Even if one teacher is hired, Lech said that can cause a cascading effect for the school district, which could mean fewer extended contracts. Some contracts could be extended because a schedule needs to be put together and students need to be placed in classrooms.

“That takes time, so we need a plan,” he said, referring to his superintendent’s report that has a list of openings and a plan to fill those.

The school district also has openings for an agriculture education teacher and one part-time precision machining teacher at the James Valley Career and Technology Center. Lech said positions at the Career and Technology Center can be challenging to fill because those individuals often come from a particular industry and are not teachers.

“We have recruited them from industry so there is a different pathway for many of them to become a teacher,” he said. “ … That is I think a great opportunity for people who are so inclined to work with our young people and to build a profession to work as an educator. We are very familiar with pathways to get them certified to teach.”

Lech said it’s also been a struggle to find elementary teachers.

“We did have a late agreement for negotiations so that made our pool even smaller because it took us longer for us to reach a contract,” he said.

The school district is in need of one instructional coach, which could be left unfilled for the 2023-24 school year if no teaching applicants are found, but will be managed with existing elementary coaches. The school district also needs two classroom teachers, but Lech said those positions could be filled within the next week.

“But there is some spillover effect to that because we are prioritizing classrooms away from specialists,” he said. “We look to previously retired teachers and see if they would be willing to come back and work for us.”

The Jamestown Middle School has an opening for a science teacher which could be filled with an extended contract in the first semester and a new hire in the second semester.

Openings for three speech language pathologists and one school psychologist could be filled with a mixture of on-site personnel and online service providers, Lech said.