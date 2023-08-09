Jamestown Public Schools sees 55% increase on new bus service contract

Editor's note: This story was updated to include comments from St. John's Academy Principal Jeff Trumbauer.

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Public School District is facing a 55% increase on its new bus service contract that covers nine routes, according to Superintendent Rob Lech.

“We are very very disappointed with these numbers,” Lech said. “It’s not what we anticipated.”

Lech said the 55% increase with Jamestown Public Schools’ new one-year bus service contract with Dietrich and Sons Inc. includes a 40% increase on the costs per route and another 15% for fuel. He said the costs per route included fuel costs in previous years but now does not.

We know that we need to be stewards of our tax dollars for public education. So, we want to make sure that we are doing absolutely everything we can do to mitigate such a big cost increase. Rob Lech, superintendent, Jamestown Public Schools

He said the school district is budgeting for a $460,000 increase for bus service.

“We went from an anticipated expenditure of $850,000 (in the preliminary budget) to about $1.3 million,” he said.

Brian Yanish, general manager of Dietrich and Sons, said the company is trying to keep up with the rising costs of labor, fuel, repairs and purchases. He said the cost to get a bus repaired now is much more than it was five years ago. He said Dietrich also has to look at labor costs and recruiting and retaining employees.

“We absolutely understand the challenge that we have working for the school districts because it’s taxpayer dollars and we have to be stewards of that as well,” he said.

With Jamestown Public Schools seeing a 55% increase for bus service, Lech said the district needs to look at all potential solutions to ensure to the community that it is providing the needed services as efficiently as possible.

“We know that we need to be stewards of our tax dollars for public education,” he said. “So, we want to make sure that we are doing absolutely everything we can do to mitigate such a big cost increase.”

In the past, the school district provided bus service for students of St. John’s Academy, Lech said. He said the school district will prioritize its own students first and is also looking at decreasing the number of routes it has because of the higher costs per route.

“So time on the bus becomes an issue because some of our students get on the bus very very early and we have to make sure that they are on the bus the least amount of time possible,” he said. “And, then the space on the bus, we have to make sure that we have space especially if we are looking to and trying to cut routes, so that means we have to prioritize.”

Lech said the school district might need to have more pickup spots for students versus providing door-to-door pickup.

On a limited case-by-case basis, Jamestown Public Schools might be able to bus private school students, but that will be determined once the school district registers its own students, he said.

“Then we will be able to see what other space might be available and what other situations we may be able to help out with, but that’s not going to be determined very early,” he said. “Unfortunately, people would have to wait to determine if there is space and if there’s an ability to cut routes or not.”

Lech said St. John’s Academy paid a portion to the school district the last two years to provide bus service to its students.

“Prior to that, there was not a cost sharing, but they’ve been able to help out a bit,” he said. “But, right now, that was a small portion of our old route cost. With our new route cost, that would be an even smaller portion, so it wasn’t enough to be able to maintain the existing what we have.”

He said it’s been a longstanding practice for the school district to help private school families and students with bus service.

“That's been a nice benefit to be able to provide that, so anytime you make a change like that, it’s disappointing when you’ve been able to support for a period of time and you are no longer able to,” Lech said. “It’s not a practice that’s always occurred. There was a time when that did not happen, but we have for the last number of years been able to do it but it looks very unlikely that we will be able to continue to do that.”

St. John's Academy Principal Jeff Trumbauer said he understands the predicament that Jamestown Public Schools is facing with the increase in its bus service contract.

“I think we have been appreciative of the previous agreement that was in place,” he said. “We are optimistic that a favorable outcome might still be obtained.”

He said Lech has been communicating with St. John's Academy throughout the process. He said St. John's Academy is hoping the school district can figure out a solution that works for everyone.

“It’s been a great service to our students and we’d like to see it continue,” Trumbauer said.

Trumbauer said St. John's Academy isn't in a position to take any significant steps for transportation beyond the current agreement it has operated under.

“Step one is just to make our families aware that there may be the potential for some transportation issues ... so that they have significant time to make other arrangements if necessary,” he said. “ ... From our perspective, we are hopeful that we can find a solution and continue to offer the families that attend our school who ultimately are part of the same school district an opportunity for transportation if they need it, but we will have to see how the process plays out.”

Looking for substitute bus drivers

Dietrich is looking for substitute bus drivers and people who are flexible, Yanish said.

“We aren’t looking for you to work 40 hours a week,” he said.

Yanish said the biggest challenge occurs when there are multiple activities on the same day and employees are sick or have appointments.

“We just don’t have the sub driver pool to be able to handle a couple of curveballs,” he said.

He said anyone who is looking to become a bus driver can call Dietrich or pick up an application. He said Dietrich will help applicants get a permit and a license and with training.

“It’s about a four- to six-week process from start to finish,” he said.

Yanish said the bus company is “extremely lucky” to have the employees it has. He said the retention of bus drivers in Jamestown is good.

“The people we have, we are very thankful to have them,” he said.