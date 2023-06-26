Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jamestown residents reminded to place sump pump hoses outside

It's a violation of city code to pump discharge water into the sanitary sewer system.

June 26, 2023 at 3:21 PM

The Jamestown Engineering Department said Monday, June 26, that residents should run sump pump discharge water into the storm sewer system by placing sump pump hoses out to the curb or at a minimum, outside of the structure. Residents should not run sump pump discharge water into the sanitary sewer system located inside the home or building. Doing so is a violation of the city of Jamestown municipal code.

Due to recent rains, the city’s main sanitary lift station is experiencing high run times and the city is trying to bring them back into the normal range.

