Jamestown Rural Fire Department extinguishes garage fire Saturday

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Rural Fire Department extinguished a garage fire on Saturday, July 8, said Assistant Fire Chief Rick Woel.

The fire was reported at 3:15 p.m. at 3520 81st Ave. SE. The two-stall garage was attached to the home, he said.

Woehl said wood chips used for smoking food had been discarded earlier in a garbage can in the garage and started on fire.

Five units and 11 firefighters responded to the fire, which spread to the wall and ceiling, Woehl said. They were at the scene for an hour and 20 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the garage sustained moderate damage, he said.