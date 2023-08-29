6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Jamestown Rural Fire Department extinguishes semi cab fire on Monday

The cab was a total loss.

JSSPN Fire calls
By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 10:46 AM

JAMESTOWN — A semi cab was a total loss following a fire on Monday, Aug. 28, near Jamestown.

The fire was reported at 8 p.m., and the Jamestown Rural Fire Department responded to mile marker 254 on westbound Interstate 94 near the rest area, said Travis Lemieux, secretary/treasurer of the rural fire department.

“Where the rest area merges with the interstate is where it was,” he said. “He was 500 feet past that.”

The truck driver reported that a check engine light came on, he went to change the fuel filter and then went to the rest stop to wash his hands and when he came out the truck was engulfed, Lemieux said.

Three units with 11 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire, he said.

The semi was pulling a trailer hauling windows. The fire extended a bit onto the trailer but only discolored it, Lemieux said.

JRFD was at the site for about 45 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

