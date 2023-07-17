Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Jamestown Rural Fire Department responds to fire alarm calls at church

No fire was found in either of 2 calls at the location.

JSSPN Fire calls
By Jamestown Sun staff report
July 17, 2023 at 12:49 PM

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Rural Fire Department responded to fire alarm calls at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, July 16, and Monday, July 17, said Brian Paulson, fire chief.

The church is located at 8481 35th St. SE.

Paulson said the department was dispatched at 7:35 p.m. Sunday and firefighters inspected the building for smoke and fire. Nothing was found. They were at the scene for about 30 minutes, he said.

JRFD was dispatched at 11:10 a.m. Monday to the church, Paulson said. There was no fire. He said they were able to make contact with a facility manager to have the alarm company inspect and fix any issues with the fire alarm system.

They were at the location for 15 minutes, he said.

