Jamestown teachers, school board reach tentative agreement on contract

JAMESTOWN — After a more than four-hour negotiating session, representatives of the Jamestown Education Association and the Jamestown Public School Board reached a tentative agreement Monday evening.

“We are thankful to be done,” said Danielle Giesler, JEA lead negotiator. “We are thankful to the board negotiators. We have reached a really great deal.”

According to information provided by the JEA, the two-year contract provides an average wage increase of 7.7% the first year and 3% the second year.

That translates to an added cost of $787,900 to the school district in the first year and $351,850 in the second year of the contract.

“It’s been a long process,” said Dan Tweton, lead negotiator for the Jamestown Public School Board. “There are a lot of moving parts.”

Tweton said the board had planned wage increases to make up for lower wage increases in some previous contracts.

“It is a significant investment from the district,” he said. “We will be tapping into reserves.”

There are 172 teaching positions in the Jamestown Public School District, according to Rob Lech, superintendent of the district. The increase in cost per teacher amounts to about $4,500 in the next year.

The JEA proposal that was ultimately accepted included a base wage level divided into four lanes based on education. To this base, the schedule adds additional wages based on years of service with the value of each year increasing from $900 per year for the first eight years of experience to as much as $2,500 per year for more than 20 years of experience.

School board representatives agreed to the schedule but stipulated it “sunset” at the end of the contract and future contracts be based on a consistent value per year of service.

JEA representatives felt the end of the contract would eliminate the schedule and the entire process could be negotiated in the next contract.

The compromise reached said the indexing of the value of years of service would sunset with the contract.

Other issues included a more active role for a communications committee of teachers and a school board member. The school board representatives agreed to develop policy for the committee’s role.

The school board representatives withdrew a proposal to include liquidated damages that would allow the district to recover costs from teachers who broke their employment contract.

Giesler said she felt the teachers would not ratify a contract including the clause.

The completion of the negotiations comes less than a week before a new July 1 deadline set in the last session of the North Dakota Legislature, Lech said.

“if negotiations are not complete or there has not been an agreement to extend by July 1, the negotiations are considered at an impasse,” he said. “They can still negotiate but it is officially considered at an impasse.”

The contract still needs to be ratified by the Jamestown Public School Board and the Jamestown Education Association.

