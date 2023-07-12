Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jamestown teen named Miss Rodeo Mandan

Emily Ackerman was crowned on July 4 in Mandan.

Emily Ackerman 23.jpg
Emily Ackerman of Jamestown is the new Miss Rodeo Mandan. She received the title on Tuesday, July 4, at Mandan Rodeo Days.
Courtesy / Nancy Caroline Waagen
Kathy Steiner
By Kathy Steiner
July 12, 2023 at 7:01 AM

JAMESTOWN — Less than two weeks after Emily Ackerman of Jamestown was named Miss Congeniality at the Stutsman County Fair Royalty Pageant, she added the title of rodeo queen to her resume.

Ackerman, 16, was crowned Miss Rodeo Mandan on July 4th at Mandan Rodeo Days.

It wasn’t something she expected to achieve.

“I’ve never competed in rodeo,” Ackerman said. “I’ve wanted to but I never have.”

Ackerman said a member of the Mandan rodeo pageant royalty committee reached out to her about entering the Miss Rodeo Mandan Pageant after the Stutsman County Fair Royalty Pageant. The Stutsman County pageant was the first one she had ever entered, where she won Miss Congeniality on June 26.

“I’ve always dreamed about it (being a rodeo queen) but I’ve never competed (in rodeo),” Ackerman said. “I know how to ride, but I’ve just never competed.”

She said she learned she didn’t have to compete in rodeo to enter the Miss Rodeo Mandan Pageant and was encouraged to participate.

“I was super excited,” she said. “... I only had three days to prepare for it. … three days doesn’t give you a lot of time and I was still at the fair showing my heifer.”

The Stutsman County Fair was June 30-July 1, and Mandan Rodeo Days events ran July 2-4.

Ackerman was the only queen contestant for Miss Rodeo Mandan, and there were girls seeking the titles of junior queen and princess too, she said. The contestants’ activities included helping young children at the Remarkable Kids Rodeo with such things as leading them around on a horse, showing them how to rope and teaching a barrel pattern, she said.

I was super excited ... I only had three days to prepare for it.
Emily Ackerman, on the Miss Rodeo Mandan contest

Miss Rodeo Mandan was chosen based on several criteria, Ackerman said, including horsemanship using two horses that she did not own, private and public interviews, photogenics, a fashion show and speech.

She was crowned at Mandan Rodeo Days on July 4th and received a number of prizes including a buckle and saddle. Ackerman said they hope to get more people running for the title in the future.

“... I think my story could kind of be inspiring to younger kids because, like I said, I wasn’t in the rodeo industry,” she said. “So it’s like something completely new opened up for me.”

She said she was proud and excited to be chosen.

“... I always looked up to the rodeo queens so now, if it makes sense, I’m looking up to myself,” Ackerman said. “I’ve had people coming up to me and being like, ‘I’m so proud of you.’ It’s just a really big achievement that I didn’t think I could get this early.”

As the rodeo queen, Ackerman will have certain responsibilities to fulfill.

“We advocate for the rodeo community,” she said. “ We go to rodeos, we travel all over, we visit schools” and with people of all ages.

She said the rodeo community has been very helpful to her during and since the pageant.

Ackerman is the daughter of Cristal Ackerman. She will be a junior at Jamestown High School in the fall. She is a member of 4-H and FFA.

Ackerman has a quarter horse named Ace and credits her grandmother with getting her interested in horses.

“Honestly, I don’t think I would have started riding horses without her,” she said. “She’s the one that got me into it as a kid.”

Ackerman said she would like to have a career in the agriculture industry.

“I want to either be a large animal vet or a welder or both, if possible,” she said.

Kathy Steiner has been the editor of The Jamestown Sun since 1995. She graduated from Valley City State College with a bachelor's degree in English and studied mass communications at North Dakota State University, Fargo. She reports on business, government and community topics in the Jamestown area. Reach her at 701-952-8449 or ksteiner@jamestownsun.com.
