Jamestown's proposed 2024 budget includes $180,000 expense over revenue

JAMESTOWN — The city of Jamestown’s proposed 2024 budget includes more than $10 million in general fund revenue and more than $10.2 million in general fund expenditures.

The expense over revenue is more than $180,000, said Sarah Hellekson, city administrator.

The Jamestown Finance and Legal Committee unanimously recommended approval of the proposed budget, which could be approved by the Jamestown City Council at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.

Hellekson said the City Council is expected to finalize the budget on Aug. 7. She will then send it to Stutsman County by Aug. 10.

The proposed budget includes a year-end balance in 2024 of more than $3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The largest increase to the city of Jamestown’s expenditures for its proposed 2023 preliminary budget comes from salary increases to all city employees.

The Finance and Legal Committee recommended approval on a 4-1 vote of a 6% cost-of-living adjustment increase and a 2.5% step raise for all city employees effective Jan. 1. It also included keeping employees in the defined benefit hybrid retirement plan of the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich, who voted against the motion, told The Jamestown Sun afterward the deadline was moved to Jan. 1, 2025, to move public safety personnel to the public safety PERS plan.

"If we try to delay that position until next year, that could easily put our ability to put our police and fire on the public safety PERS by Jan. 1, 2025," he told the Sun on July 25.

Heinrich said with the defined benefit hybrid retirement plan, employees know based upon income that when they retire they will get a defined amount of benefit as long as they live.

“The state Legislature in the most recent session said we are going to do away with that,” he said. “Then the employees will have to go on what is known as a defined contribution plan, which will basically be like a 401K where the employees will contribute and the city contributes and then whatever that fund is later on then the employees have that like a 401K but there is no guaranteed payout at a certain age. It’s just whatever that fund is worth. That’s your money when you retire.”

Heinrich said now there is a separate plan for public safety employees, including police and fire. When employees go on the public safety PERS plan, the city has to pay 3.28% more for the plan, he said.

“Also as part of that, the employees on public safety PERS pay 1.5% less than what the regular employees would pay on the standard PERS going forward,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Edinger, chief of police, said nobody benefits from joining the public safety PERS plan until January 2025.

“PERS goes away and it becomes a defined contribution plan,” he told the Finance and Legal Committee on July 25. “At that point, we are competing with departments that have PERs and if you are injured or killed in the line of duty, you have whatever you put in your savings available for your family or yourself to live on the rest of your life. (Public safety) PERS has a benefit for the long term. The current PERS program also would, but it won’t be there to be available for new hires. That goes away in January 2025. Aiming for that year doesn’t do anything for the city, it doesn’t do anything for the citizens, it doesn’t do anything for the officers.”

The committee also unanimously recommended approval on July 27 to add $35,000 to the 2023 general fund budget for the purpose of transitioning police and fire employees to the public safety retirement plan of NDPERS on or after July 1, 2024, but before Jan. 1, 2025.

Heinrich made the proposal so the next City Council wouldn’t do the opposite of what it currently is doing now. Three City Council members — Dan Buchanan, Brian Kamlitz and David Schloegel — will be up for reelection in 2024.