JSDC board approves Flex PACE interest buydown for ECO Sanitation

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors approved on a 9-1 vote a request of $30,000 for a Flex PACE interest buydown for ECO Sanitation.

City Councilman David Steele, an at-large member of the JSDC board, was opposed at the meeting on Monday, July 17.

If approved by the Jamestown City Council and Stutsman County Commission, the city of Jamestown’s share will be $24,000 and the county’s share will be $6,000.

ECO Sanitation plans on purchasing Central Dakota Sanitation, a garbage collection service in Jamestown. Brad Balerud, a co-owner of ECO Sanitation, said the Jamestown area is in need of better garbage service and he anticipates growth in the area.

ECO Sanitation plans on providing service outside of Jamestown city limits.

ECO Sanitation plans to purchase Central Dakota Sanitation's equipment along with additional equipment for the Jamestown location. Balerud said ECO Sanitation plans to purchase a new roll-off truck, garbage truck and more dumpsters for service in the Stutsman County area.

Balerud said ECO Sanitation is in the “due diligence period” of purchasing Central Dakota Sanitation. The due diligence period allows a business to look at a company’s legal, financial and operational information before committing to a final purchase.

Steele said he wanted a little more information on how Flex PACE requests get processed at the JSDC.

Corry Shevlin, CEO of the JSDC, said the guidelines for Flex PACE are set every year for the rubric scores of the Flex PACE requests. He said the JSDC writes checks to the Bank of North Dakota.

“ ... Typically, the project makes the full payment and then there is a reimbursement back to the account from the incentive account where all those incentive dollars are sitting,” he said. “They sit at Bank of North Dakota. Should anything go wrong, we get reimbursed. We have the appropriate legal on the back end in terms of loan agreements, promissory notes. We go as far as taking personal guarantees on all the money. Our money is a loan.”

Shevlin also said the JSDC recoups the funds after the incentive period — the time when the interest rate is bought down — by collecting 2% over four years.

Steele said he was also concerned about the rentals of roll-off dumpsters competing with the city of Jamestown.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said ECO Sanitation cannot operate in the city of Jamestown with renting roll-off dumpsters. The city of Jamestown has exclusive rights to provide rentals of roll-off dumpsters in city limits, he said.

In other business, the JSDC board learned about the JSDC’s business retention and expansion survey.

The overall goal of the survey is to get a better understanding of businesses in the community such as their products and services, how they are growing or expanding, and what they view as their strengths and weaknesses, said Alyssa Looysen, director of business development for JSDC. She said meeting with businesses will allow them to get familiar with JSDC’s workforce programs and incentives.