Kulm man remembered for community service and music

KULM, N.D. — The 95-year life of a Kulm, North Dakota, man is being celebrated for his public service in the North Dakota Legislature and within the community.

William Gackle passed away on July 30. A funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 6, at the First Congregational Church in Kulm.

Gackle served seven terms in the North Dakota Legislature before leaving public service in 1980. He chaired the North Dakota House of Representatives Finance and Taxation Committee and had served as vice chairman of the Judicial Committee.

“Bill worked hard to take care of people,” said Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley. “He wanted to see people taxed properly but not too much.”

Brandenburg said Gackle was a good friend who was chairman of the District 28 Republican Party early in Brandenburg’s political career.

“Everybody knew Bill,” he said. “He wasn’t afraid to say his mind.”

Politics continued to be important to Gackle after his time in the Legislature.

“He was chairman of the District 28 Republicans for a good 10 years,” Brandenburg said. “His family was always involved in party politics. He always had an opinion.”

Brandenburg said Gackle played a big part in bringing wind energy to the Kulm and Edgeley area.

Gackle was also a member of Lions International and became the first North Dakota Lions member to serve as an international director.

He was also involved in the First Congregational Church in Kulm, the LaMoure County Farm Bureau and the Kulm Community Development Corp., according to his obituary.

But Gackle’s longest history of service was with the Kulm Community Band which he participated with for 80 years, according to his obituary. He first played with the band in about 1941 when he was 14, according to Marvel Lendgren, director of the Kulm Community Band.

“He was a faithful member,” said Wes Gackle, a nephew of William Gackle and fellow band member. “I think it was both a love of the music and a love of the community.”

Wes Gackle said William Gackle played baritone with the band as late as 2022.

“He will be missed,” Wes Gackle said.

The Kulm Community Band provided music for the prayer service held for William Gackle on Sunday, Aug. 6, in Kulm.