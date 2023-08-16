Law enforcement in Stutsman County, Jamestown enforcing seat-belt law

JAMESTOWN — Law enforcement officers are issuing tickets for the new seat-belt law that went into effect Aug. 1 in North Dakota.

“We did some seat-belt enforcement Thursday (Aug. 10),” said Chad Kaiser, Stutsman County sheriff.

The new law now makes not wearing a seat belt a primary offense. It was passed by the 2023 North Dakota Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Doug Burgum.

Officers can issue tickets if they see someone not wearing a seat belt. Previously, seat-belt violations were secondary enforcement, meaning a ticket could only be issued if the officer stopped the vehicle for another violation.

The secondary enforcement law had been in place since 1992. It survived a voter initiative to repeal the rule in 1994.

Under the new law, seat belts must be worn by all passengers in a motor vehicle. The driver is subject to a $20 fine for each person in the vehicle not buckled up.

The state of North Dakota will fund part of the enforcement efforts through its Occupant Protection Program, said Sgt. Robert Schlenvogt with the Jamestown Police Department.

“Officers can come in on a day off for special enforcement,” he said.

Schlenvogt said many people are already using seat belts.

“This should not be that big a deal,” he said. “(Seat-belt usage) has been in place for so many years, it kind of has become second nature.”

According to a study by the North Dakota Department of Transportation Highway Safety Division in June 2022, 71.8% of Stutsman County vehicle occupants wore seat belts.

The national rate of seat belt use is 90.4%.

Across North Dakota, the three-year average seat-belt use for 2020 to 2022 ranges from 79.6% in trucks to 89.5% in sport utility vehicles. Travelers in cars used seat belts 83.4% of the time.

Female vehicle occupants in Stutsman County use seat belts 79.2% of the time while males are buckled up 66.3% of the time.

Kaiser said Stutsman County has a good record of seat belt use.

“Most people I see are wearing seat belts,” he said, “but there are always some that just don’t.”

Other changes in North Dakota traffic laws this year include:



mandatory reporting of all traffic violations to the driver’s insurance company.

drivers approaching a stationary vehicle along a multi-lane road are now required to switch lanes to allow more space between them and the stopped vehicle

a requirement for motorists to use turn signals when exiting a roundabout.

Kaiser said Stutsman County has no roundabouts but motorists should be aware of the law if traveling to other areas.