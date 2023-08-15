12th Avenue Southeast in Jamestown to close for road project

JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown engineer's office announced Tuesday, Aug. 15, that starting Thursday, Aug. 17, a road closure is planned on 12th Avenue Southeast, from 3rd Street Southeast to 6th Street Southeast.

A road closure is also planned on 11th Avenue Southeast, from 3rd Street Southeast to 4th Street Southeast.

The project will last until approximately Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, the engineer's office said. Third Street Southeast will remain open during the project with some flagging in place. Construction signs will be put in place, and motorists should watch for workers in these areas.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes during this time if possible.

