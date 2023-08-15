Fred and Carol Martin to be honored at Edward M. Brigham III Sanctuary

FARGO — Audubon Great Plains invites the public to attend a celebration honoring the dedication and service of Fred and Carol Martin, caretakers of Audubon’s Edward M. Brigham III Sanctuary. This event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the sanctuary's 2,300-acre premises located at 2646 90th Ave. SE, Spiritwood, North Dakota.

Audubon Great Plains manages the sanctuary for birds, wildlife and people to thrive. This mosaic of interspersed grasslands and wetlands provides habitat for some of North Dakota’s most iconic species of birds, including Western Meadowlarks, Bobolinks, Northern Pintails, Red Heads and many more. The sanctuary grasslands encircle the 700-acre Alkali Lake, which provides feeding grounds for White Pelicans and a diversity of water and shorebirds.

Fred and Carol Martin have been the heart and soul of the Edward M. Brigham III Sanctuary for over two decades, Audubon Great Plains said. Their commitment to preserving the sanctuary's natural beauty and nurturing its wildlife has made an immeasurable impact on birds and the places they need, the nonprofit group said. Through their tireless efforts, the sanctuary has flourished as a mosaic of interspersed grasslands and wetlands.

The celebratory event on Aug. 21 will acknowledge the Martins' devotion to the sanctuary. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their memories and experiences with the Martins and express gratitude for their years of service.

The program will include speeches from key figures in the conservation community, a tribute to the Martins and a field tour of the sanctuary's landscape. Light refreshments will be served.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by Aug. 17 to ensure ample arrangements for all guests. For more information and RSVP details, contact Lindsey Lee, operations manager, at Lindsey.lee@audubon.org .