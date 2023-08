A Jamestown Board of Adjustment meeting is scheduled at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at City Hall to consider a variance request for a 12-foot

rear-yard variance to allow for a 28-foot rear-yard setback.

The property is located at 2214 2nd St. SE, Jamestown.

City Hall is located at 102 3rd Ave. SE. The meeting may also be accessed by calling person 701-566-9575, conference ID 610 045 310#.