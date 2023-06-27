Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mosquito fogging planned at Stutsman County Fairgrounds Tuesday

Fogging is also planned on Wednesday and Friday.

JSSP Mosquito
By Sun Staff
June 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM

City of Jamestown crews will be mosquito fogging the Stutsman County Fairgrounds late in the evening on Tuesday, June 27. This area will be fogged again in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 28,
and Friday, June 30.

It is advised to keep children and pets off the streets and away from the fogging machines during these times. Motorists should use caution in these areas.

The schedule is contingent upon changing weather conditions and wind speeds.

For more information, visit www.JamestownND.gov, Departments, Vector Control or call 701-320-5503.

