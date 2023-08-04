Public meeting set on Stutsman County Park Board

A public input meeting is planned from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, to receive feedback regarding the possible restructuring of the Stutsman County Park Board.

The meeting will be held in the lower-level meeting room at the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center at 205 6th St. SE, Jamestown. A quorum of commissioners or park board members may be present and may potentially discuss county-related business.