Road closure, water outage expected Aug. 7 in parts of NW Jamestown

The outage and closure will begin around 10:30 a.m.

JSSP Jamestown News
Today at 9:52 AM

The Jamestown engineer's office said a temporary water outage and road closure are expected to begin at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at 4th Avenue Northwest, from 11th Street Northwest to 13th Street Northwest. The road closure will be in place until the work is complete and detour signage will be in place.

Motorists are asked to use caution in this area and take alternate routes if possible. For questions regarding the water outage, call the water plant at 701-252-5131.

