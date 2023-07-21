Man accused of stealing 35 firearms from Jamestown business

JAMESTOWN — A 36-year-old man is accused of stealing approximately 35 firearms from a business in Jamestown, according to court documents.

A grand jury in the U.S. District Court in North Dakota indicted Joseph Vijay Mills, residence unknown, on felony charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft of firearms from a licensed dealer and possession of stolen firearms. Court documents say a registered address for a vehicle that was abandoned at the business listed Mills living in Jamestown.

The U.S. District clerk of court’s office in Bismarck said Mills was arrested in South Carolina on June 27 and made an initial appearance on the charges the same day.

An attorney has not been appointed and court hearings have not been scheduled. The clerk of court’s office said once Mills is transferred to North Dakota, a court hearing will be scheduled.

Christine Gass, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, investigated the case. Court documents say Gass is aware of about 35 firearms that were stolen from the building of the business.

Mills is accused of possessing firearms after he was convicted of a felony in 2023, stealing firearms from the Jamestown business and knowingly possessing stolen firearms that were shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce while knowing that the firearms were stolen on June 16 or 17, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on June 18 at the Jamestown business. The Sheriff’s Office informed Gass that multiple firearms were stolen from the business without forced entry into the building, according to court records.

Gass was informed that multiple firearms were missing from the Jamestown business when employees arrived at the business at about 4:30 p.m. on June 18, according to court documents.

Gass reviewed video surveillance footage that showed a dark-colored sport utility vehicle that matched the description of a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer registered to Mills driving around the parking lot of the Jamestown business, court documents say. The Chevrolet was later found to be abandoned at the business.

A 2000 Pontiac Bonneville SE that Mills allegedly stole from a Jamestown business was also parked in the parking lot, court documents say. The vehicle was later found in West Fargo, North Dakota.

The employees of the business also informed Gass that $350 was taken from a cash box in the office, court documents say.

Gass also observed Mills entering the building of the business and holding pistols in his hands and picking up and carrying a long rifle out of the building on June 17, court documents say.