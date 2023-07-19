Man escapes from James River Minimum Unit in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — A 39-year-old man escaped from the James River Minimum Unit in Jamestown on Tuesday night, said the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Nathan Allen Lang escaped around 9:45 p.m., the patrol said. He was serving a sentence for theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Lang is described as a white man 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 235 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo on the left bicep, described as tribal with “OCC” lettering on the inside of the spade. Across the right bicep is a barbwire tattoo.

Nathan Lang tattoo Contributed / NDHP

Lang was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with a navy blue T-shirt over the top, khaki pants and black shoes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nathan Lang tattoo Contributed / NDHP

Lang was last seen at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday driving westbound on the frontage road near Exit 256 in Jamestown. He is possibly driving a stolen white 2021 Ram 3500 pickup with North Dakota license plate 320AAT. The pickup had an attached 32-foot gooseneck trailer with North Dakota license plate T42454.

Lang has contacts in Bismarck and in Fargo, the patrol said. Anyone who locates the individual or vehicle should not make contact and call 911.