News

Man injured in two-vehicle crash south of Edgeley, ND

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

JSSPN accident report
By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 1:32 PM

EDGELEY, N.D. — A 22-year-old Omaha, Nebraska, man was injured in a two-vehicle T-bone crash about 2 miles south of here, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Alexander Aquino was driving a 2001 Ford F-250 southbound on U.S. Highway 281 shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Shawn Brink, 56, Mandan, North Dakota, was driving a 2006 Peterbilt that was towing a cattle trailer with cattle southbound on Highway 281.

The patrol said the Ford was beginning a left turn onto 75th Street Southeast. Prior to making the left turn, the Peterbilt moved into the northbound lane of Highway 281 to pass the Ford, the patrol said. When the Ford made the left turn, the front of the Peterbilt struck the driver-side door of the Ford, the patrol said.

Edgeley Ambulance Service transported Aquino to the Oakes Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Brink was not injured.

The LaMoure County Sheriff’s Office and the Edgeley Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The patrol is investigating the crash.

