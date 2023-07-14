Man killed in rollover near Pillsbury, ND

PILLSBURY, N.D. — An 88-year-old Hope, North Dakota, man died in a one-vehicle rollover Thursday, July 13, about 2 miles west of here, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Marlene Wixon, 84, Hope, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt south on 125th Avenue Southeast at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday with the 88-year-old man as a passenger. The patrol said Wixon lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road and it went off the road into the east ditch. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels facing north.

The Barnes County Ambulance, Hope Volunteer Ambulance Service and Valley City Fire and Rescue assisted in getting Wixon and the male passenger out of the vehicle, the patrol said. No extrication was needed.

The male passenger was treated on scene for his injuries sustained in the crash and transported to CHI Mercy Health in Valley City where he was pronounced dead, the patrol said. Wixon was transported to CHI Mercy Hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The patrol said Wixon and the male passenger were not wearing seat belts.

The Barnes County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

The patrol is investigating the crash.