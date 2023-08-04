Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Medina woman dies in crash after vehicle entered slough

The patrol is investigating the crash.

JSSPN accident report
By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 8:37 PM

CLEVELAND, N.D. — A 64-year-old Medina woman died Thursday, Aug. 3, after the vehicle she was driving entered a slough about 7 miles south of here, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol and the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that had possibly entered a large slough around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. A state trooper arrived on scene and determined that a vehicle left 63rd Avenue Southeast and entered the slough.

The Stutsman County Dive Rescue Team arrived on scene, entered the water and located a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 fully submerged in the slough, the patrol said.

Jamestown Fire Chief Jim Reuther said the Dive Rescue Team used a remotely-operated vehicle to locate the vehicle. He said once the vehicle was located, the Dive Rescue Team used a boat and marked the vehicle’s location.

The Dive Rescue Team and first responders retrieved the woman from the pickup, the patrol said. The patrol said first responders performed life-saving efforts but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said a seat belt was not in use.

The patrol is investigating the crash.

