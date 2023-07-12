Mindi Schmitz receives Mary Smith Award from Stutsman County Human Rights Coalition

JAMESTOWN — Mindi Schmitz, executive director of The Arts Center, received the first Mary Smith Award on Thursday, July 6, at the Downtown Arts Market.

The Stutsman County Human Rights Coalition presented the award, which will be given annually in honor of the late Mary Smith, said Pam Phillips, chairman of the coalition.

Schmitz said the coalition’s work was “important” in accepting the award.

“I’m just absolutely 100 percent humbled by the award,” she said Monday. “I thought Mary Smith was an inspirational bright light in this world and to receive an award named after her is just extremely humbling.”

Smith, 75, who died on Aug. 3, 2022, was the first treasurer of the Stutsman County Human Rights Coalition, Phillips said.

According to her obituary, Smith graduated from high school at the Crippled Children's School, now the Anne Carlsen Center in Jamestown, before earning a degree in social work and a Master of Science in Rehabilitation. She worked at South Central Human Services in Jamestown in the 1970s, later moving to California and working for Alta Bates Medical Center in Berkley, where she worked to develop best practices to provide medical services to the disabled. She co-founded Breast Health Access for Women with Disabilities, which included collaboration with mammography manufacturers to make their machines more user-friendly for the disabled, writing curriculum and training for physicians and technicians regarding positioning during exams and providing training across the country. She later returned to Jamestown. Smith also served on several national committees and local boards including the Anne Carlsen Center and Jamestown Mayor’s Committee on Disabilities.

The Mary Smith Award was presented to Schmitz for her work in human rights, Phillips said.

“Mindi has always shown the coalition support,” she said.

Schmitz said she got a grant through the Bush Foundation as a member of the Change Network class in 2021 after the Stutsman County Human Rights Coalition formed that year. The grant helped the coalition with programming at The Arts Center and obtain 501(c)(3) status, she said.

Having the coalition meetings at The Arts Center was important to Smith, Phillip said, because she used a powered wheelchair and it was easier to get into the building.

Smith also appreciated the activities offered in the Hansen Arts Park, Phillips said, “Because the disabled community around town would go down to the Arts Park and take in that (Downtown Arts Market) event and Mary was a big proponent of that.”

Schmitz saw the opportunity to foster events that would be inclusive of people with disabilities at the Hansen Arts Park, Phillips said.

“The award is being given because she is an advocate for human rights in the community,” Phillips said of Schmitz. “And that includes disabled people, that includes enabled people. It includes everybody.”

Phillips said Smith was very visible during the Downtown Arts Market.

“She was all over that venue and she had kids following her and adults following her and she was always trying to get people to dance and to enjoy the event,” she said.

The Stutsman County Human Rights Coalition is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization formed in 2021 to educate and advocate for human rights regardless of race, ethnicity, creed, age, religion, sexual orientation, political affiliation, gender identity, physical intellectual or mental disability.

