News

Mobile food pantry to be in Jamestown, Valley City on July 18

The mobile food pantry be at Jamestown High School, 1509 10th St. NE, Jamestown, from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

JSSP Events and Happenings
July 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM

Trucks carrying fresh produce, boxed goods, bakery items, dairy items and meats will be making stops in Valley City and Jamestown on Tuesday, July 18, as part of the Great Plains Food Bank mobile food pantry.

All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive food at no cost.

The mobile food pantry will stop at Epworth United Methodist Church, 680 8th Ave. SW, Valley City, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 6:15 p.m. at Jamestown High School, 1509 10th St. NE, Jamestown.

The Great Plains Food Bank mobile food pantry brings trucks full of fresh food and produce into rural communities struggling with access to food assistance. In 2022, the mobile food pantry served more than 800,000 meals to hungry children, seniors and families at 86 different sites and communities.

