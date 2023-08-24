Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Mosquito fogging set for Aug. 24 at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds

JSSP Mosquito
Today at 2:19 PM

City crews will fog for mosquitoes Thursday night, Aug. 24, at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds, according to the city street department.

Mosquito fogging will begin at about 9 p.m. Thursday and continue until finished.

Residents should keep children and pets off the streets and away from the fogging machines during these times.

Motorists should use caution in these areas.

For more information, visit www.JamestownND.gov and find "vector control" under the departments tab or call (701) 320-5503.

