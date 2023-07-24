Mosquito fogging set for July 25 and July 27 in Jamestown

City crews will fog for mosquitoes this week in Jamestown, according to the city street department.

Mosquito fogging will take place on Tuesday, July 25, in southwest and northeast Jamestown, on Thursday, July 27, in the southeast and northwest areas of the city and on Friday, July 28, at Hillcrest Municipal Golf Course. Mosquito fogging will begin at 9 p.m. each day and continue until finished.

The schedule is contingent upon changing weather conditions and wind speeds. Residents should keep children and pets off the streets and away from the fogging machines during these times.

Motorists should use caution in these areas.

For more information, visit www.JamestownND.gov and find "vector control" under the departments tab or call (701) 320-5503.