Mosquito fogging set for July 6 in Jamestown

City crews will fog for mosquitoes Thursday evening, July 6, in Jamestown. The entire city will be fogged.

Mosquito fogging will begin at around 9 p.m. and continue until finished. The schedule is contingent upon changing weather conditions and wind speeds.

Residents should keep children and pets off the streets and away from the fogging machines during these times.

Motorists should use caution in these areas.

For more information, visit www.JamestownND.gov and find "vector control" under the departments tab or call (701) 320-5503.