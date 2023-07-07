Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mosquito fogging set for July 7 in Jamestown

JSSP Mosquito
July 07, 2023 at 1:31 PM

City crews will fog for mosquitoes Friday evening, July 7, in northwest and southeast Jamestown.

Mosquito fogging will begin at around 9 p.m. and continue until finished. The schedule is contingent upon changing weather conditions and wind speeds.

Residents should keep children and pets off the streets and away from the fogging machines during these times.

Motorists should use caution in these areas.

For more information, visit www.JamestownND.gov and find "vector control" under the departments tab or call (701) 320-5503.

