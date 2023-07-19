Mosquito fogging set Thursday in areas of Jamestown

On Thursday, July 20, Jamestown city crews will be mosquito fogging the northwest, northeast and southeast areas of the city, as well as McElroy Park, the softball diamonds and Hillcrest Golf Course.

The schedule is contingent upon changing weather conditions and wind speeds.

Residents should keep children and pets off the streets and away from the fogging machines during these times.

Motorists should use caution in these areas.

For more information, visit www.JamestownND.gov and find "vector control" under the departments tab or call (701) 320-5503.