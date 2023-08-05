ND Supreme Court has 90 days to determine fate of Southeast District Court vacancy

JAMESTOWN — The North Dakota Supreme Court has 90 days to determine one of three options for a vacancy in the Southeast Judicial District after Judge Cherie Clark was appointed to the East Central Judicial District.

On July 31, Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Clark, a Southeast Judicial District judge, to one of the two newly created judgeships in the East Central Judicial District, which comprises Cass, Steele and Traill counties. Burgum also notified the North Dakota Supreme Court on July 31 of Clark’s resignation, which will be effective Sept. 3.

North Dakota Century Code 27-05-02.1 requires the Supreme Court to determine if the vacancy should be filled, if the vacant seat should be transferred to a judicial district where an additional judge is needed, or if the vacant seat should be abolished with or without the transfer of a district judgeship.

“Judge Clark resigned her position in the middle of her term, and so then they would follow the governor’s appointment process to fill that if they determine if it should be filled,” said Chris Iverson, child court administrator for administrative unit two for the state of North Dakota Courts.

The vacancy in the Southeast Judicial District is for seat #1 which is chambered in Jamestown. Southeast District Court Judge Troy LeFevre's seat is also chambered in Jamestown.

Clark’s term expires in 2024.

Clark was first appointed by Burgum to a judgeship in the Southeast Judicial District in Jamestown in 2017 and was elected in 2020.

The Southeast Judicial District consists of seven judges.

If the Supreme Court determines the vacancy should be filled, a judicial nominating committee will submit two to seven nominees for appointment within 60 days after receiving written notice from the governor about a vacancy, according to North Dakota Century Code 27-25-03.

Within 30 days of receiving the list of nominees, the governor can fill the vacancy by appointment from the list of nominees submitted by the judicial nominating committee, return the list of nominees and direct the committee to reconvene or call for a special election to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term, according to North Dakota Century Code 27-25-04.

If the committee fails to submit a list of at least two nominees within 60 days of receiving the written notice about the vacancy, the governor can direct the committee to be reconvened or Burgum can call for a special election to fill the vacancy.