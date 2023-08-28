6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

No garbage, recycling pickup on Sept. 4 in Jamestown

The facilities will be closed due to the holiday.

JSSP Jamestown News
By Jamestown Sun staff report
Today at 2:19 PM

There will be no garbage or recycling collection on Monday, Sept. 4, in Jamestown due to the Labor Day holiday, according to the city sanitation and solid waste department.

All routes will be delayed by one day.

The baling facility and recycling center will be closed on Monday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

For questions regarding garbage collection, call the baling facility at 701-252-5223, and for questions on recycling, call 701-320-9218.

MORE ON JAMESTOWN

By Jamestown Sun staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
FSA Fatal crash accident
South Dakota
44-year-old SD woman identified as victim in fatal crash near Yankton
3h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
4073859+SNAP logo.jpg
News
Inflated SNAP payment error rate not just a partisan issue
9h ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
robotic milking.jpg
News
Raw milk on sale — and selling — in North Dakota
9h ago
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness speaks to a committee at the North Dakota Capitol on Feb. 9, 2023.
North Dakota
Potential faster national permitting process could have impact in North Dakota
23h ago
 · 
By  Joey Harris / The Bismarck Tribune
2181611+ed schafer.JPG
North Dakota
Former Gov. Ed Schafer's car was stolen while on a radio show, but what happened next may be more surprising
1d ago
 · 
By  Patrick Springer
368286857_852469266473192_5080522370227734752_n.jpg
Moorhead
After airline breaks wheelchair, Moorhead teen bedridden while waiting for replacement
3d ago
 · 
By  Sam Goetzinger
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13