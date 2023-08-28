No garbage, recycling pickup on Sept. 4 in Jamestown

There will be no garbage or recycling collection on Monday, Sept. 4, in Jamestown due to the Labor Day holiday, according to the city sanitation and solid waste department.

All routes will be delayed by one day.

The baling facility and recycling center will be closed on Monday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

For questions regarding garbage collection, call the baling facility at 701-252-5223, and for questions on recycling, call 701-320-9218.