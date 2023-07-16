Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 25

Patrol identifies Edgeley man killed in one-vehicle accident

The Dodge Caravan left the road, drove through a field and got stuck in a slough, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol

By Jamestown Sun staff report
July 15, 2023 at 7:36 PM

EDGELEY, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the Edgeley man found dead late Wednesday, July 12, in a van that had left the road and went into a slough.

Marek Kaluza, 59, was driving a Dodge Caravan north on U.S. Highway 281 north of Edgeley that left the road and entered the west ditch. The vehicle continued through a farm field before becoming stuck in a slough about 400 feet from the road, the patrol said.

A passerby located the Dodge and the unresponsive 59-year-old driver at about 9:52 p.m. Wednesday, the patrol said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The time of the crash was unknown.

