NWS in Bismarck receives multiple reports of tornadoes in LaMoure County

MARION, N.D. – The National Weather Service in Bismarck has received multiple reports of tornadoes in eastern LaMoure County on Friday, July 7, including one that touched the ground near the Marion and Grand Rapids area, according to Zachary Hargrove, a meteorologist.

“It was a confirmed tornado,” he said, referring to the one that touched near Marion. “I think there have been a couple of others … but the one for sure was that eastern LaMoure County area almost right on the Ransom County line.”

The storm system that produced the confirmed tornado Friday afternoon is in the eastern Ransom County area, Hargrove said around 3:30 p.m.

“I believe the Grand Forks (NWS) office has a severe thunderstorm warning out for quarter-sized hail,” he said. “The other storms that were problematic have now moved off into South Dakota. We should be in the clear at least as far as LaMoure, Dickey County, Stutsman County and west, but they still could have maybe a severe storm or two in Ransom, Sargent County and east.”

Hargrove said the tornadoes that were seen in the Marion area are called landspout tornadoes. He said landspout tornadoes are not traditional destructive tornadoes.

“They can definitely cause damage but typically they are on the ground for very short periods of time and they are pretty weak,” he said. “A lot of times those funnel clouds, they won’t even touch the ground. But when they do they are typically pretty weak.”

He said the areas of Stutsman, Logan, Lamoure, McIntosh, Dickey and Foster counties could see a little rain, but the major storms are “pretty much done now.”

“That cold front has now sagged off into eastern North Dakota and northern South Dakota,” he said.