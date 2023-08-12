One sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

One person was sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District court in Jamestown.

Skyler Theodore Buchanan, 21, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass and felonious restraint, Class C felonies, and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.

Buchanan was accused of causing bodily injury to another person, entering a home to assault an individual, breaking a window and damaging a vehicle belonging to someone else, entering or remaining in someone else’s home when he wasn’t licensed or privileged to do so and restraining an individual under terrorizing circumstances and exposing the person to risk of serious bodily injury on April 30.

Judge Cherie Clark sentenced Buchanan to 120 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for one day served. Clarkplaced Buchanan on 18 months supervised probation and ordered him to obtain a diagnostic assessment for chemical dependency and mental health and a domestic violence evaluation within 60 days of release from incarceration and to follow through with any recommended treatment within 180 days of release from incarceration. Buchanan was ordered to participate in the 24/7 Sobriety Program for 90 days, including twice-per-day breath testing, following release from incarceration and to have no direct or indirect contact with two specific individuals for 22 months. Clark also ordered Buchanan to pay a $35 indigent defense application fee, $3,500 restitution and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.