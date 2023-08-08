Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Tuesday, August 8
Best of the Jamestown Area
Business, Workforce, Retention
Jamestown Sun Podcast
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
North Dakota
South Dakota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Bison Media Zone
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
WDAY+
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Best of the Jamestown Area
Business, Workforce, Retention
Jamestown Sun Podcast
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Painting in downtown Jamestown
Painters apply a monotone gray look to the front of the old Haroldson's Building on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in downtown Jamestown.
Painters apply a monotone gray look to the front of the old Haroldson's Building on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in downtown Jamestown.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 5:32 PM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
South Dakota
Heavy rain, crashes not deterring Sturgis rally visitors
3h ago
·
By
Caleb Barber
South Dakota
Rally Tally Day 3: Fatalities avoided across 4 new crashes near Sturgis
5h ago
·
By
Hunter Dunteman
News
Annexation of land approved for expansion of inert landfill in Jamestown
23h ago
·
By
Masaki Ova
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
News
Painting in downtown Jamestown
55m ago
Members Only
North Dakota
The thrill of ‘being’ Theodore Roosevelt in Medora, where performers flock to portray the 26th president
13h ago
·
By
Patrick Springer
North Dakota
ND courts adopt open meetings rule; remote court record access still unavailable
1d ago
·
By
Julia Jaramillo / The Bismarck Tribune
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.