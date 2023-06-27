Partial road closure planned starting Wednesday near Jamestown Middle School

Beginning Wednesday, June 28, through Friday, June 30, there will be a partial road closure at the intersection of 2nd Avenue Southeast between 2nd Street and 3rd Street Southeast, according to the city of Jamestown's engineering department. The northern portion of both lanes from 2nd Street Southeast to the crosswalk island will be shut down. This is on the west side of Jamestown Middle School.

The closure will begin at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday until about 5 p.m. Friday or until work is finished.

Construction signs will be put in place by the Jamestown Street Department.

Motorists should use caution in this area and take alternate routes if possible.

